Pimentel, Martinez lead Dos Laredos to 8-4 win over Yucatan

LAREDO, Texas (AP) -- Juan Martinez had three hits and scored two runs, and Cesilio Pimentel allowed just four hits over six innings as the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos defeated the Leones de Yucatan 8-4 on Saturday. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Tecolotes.

Pimentel (1-0) allowed four runs while striking out four and walking three to pick up the win.

Down 2-0 in the third, Dos Laredos went out in front when Johnny Davis hit a sacrifice fly and Roberto Valenzuela hit a two-run home run.

Yucatan answered in the next half-inning when Sebastian Valle hit an RBI single, bringing home Yeison Asencio to tie the game.

The Tecolotes took the lead for good in the fifth when Martinez scored on an error.

Luis Mendoza (0-2) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs and eight hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

Jonathan Jones doubled and singled for the Leones.