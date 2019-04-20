Pinto, Pelaez and Taylor shut out Mississippi, Montgomery wins 5-0

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Ricardo Pinto, Ivan Pelaez and Curtis Taylor combined for a shutout as the Montgomery Biscuits beat the Mississippi Braves 5-0 on Saturday.

Pinto (1-1) went five scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out two and walking five to pick up the win. Patrick Weigel (0-1) went two innings, allowing one run while striking out three and walking one in the Southern League game.

Montgomery scored one run in the first, including a wild pitch that scored Lucius Fox. The Biscuits scored again in the eighth inning, when they scored four runs, including a single by Fox that scored Kevin Padlo.

The Braves were blanked for the second time this season, while the Biscuits' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.