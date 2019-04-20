Marincov hits two homers as Oaxaca gets past Laguna 16-4

OAXACA, Mexico (AP) -- Tyler Marincov hit two of the Oaxaca Guerreros' five home runs in a 16-4 win over the Algodoneros Union Laguna on Saturday.

Julian Ornelas, Erick Rodriguez and Diego Goris also homered for the Guerreros.

The home runs by Marincov, both solo shots, came in the first off Saul Castellanos and in the sixth off Alejandro Chavarria.

Oaxaca starter Jose Carlos Medina (2-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Castellanos (1-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing seven runs and eight hits over 1 1/3 innings.

Oaxaca hit a season-high five doubles in its victory.

For the Algodoneros, Niuman Romero doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs. Viosergy Rosa doubled and singled, driving in three runs.