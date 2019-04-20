Oliva’s single leads Altoona over Richmond in 8 innings

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Jared Oliva hit an RBI single in the top of the eighth inning to lead the Altoona Curve to a 1-0 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Mitchell Tolman scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

Beau Sulser (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Melvin Adon (0-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

The Flying Squirrels were held scoreless for the third time this season, while the Curve's staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.

The Curve swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 2-0.