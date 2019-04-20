Perez, Castro and Fonseca lead Saltillo in win

PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) -- Juan Perez, Leandro Castro and Luis Fonseca each had three hits, as the Saraperos de Saltillo beat the Pericos de Puebla 11-8 on Saturday.

Perez homered and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple. Castro doubled and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.

Saltillo scored in six different innings in the victory, including the fourth, when Perez scored on a single and Rainel Rosario scored on an error and Josuan Hernandez hit a two-run single.

Yair Lozoya (1-0) got the win in relief while Puebla starter Felix Doubront (1-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

For the Pericos, Miguel Guzman homered and singled three times, scoring three runs while driving in two.