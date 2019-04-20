Balego’s single leads Myrtle Beach to 4-1 win over Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- Cam Balego hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning, leading the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to a 4-1 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The single by Balego scored Zach Davis to give the Pelicans a 3-1 lead.

The Pelicans tacked on another run in the seventh when D.J. Wilson scored when a runner was thrown out.

Erling Moreno (1-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Felix Tati (0-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

The Pelicans swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 4-2.