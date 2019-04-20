Sowers’ single leads Kannapolis to 6-4 win over Hagerstown

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- Logan Sowers hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the Kannapolis Intimidators to a 6-4 win over the Hagerstown Suns on Saturday. With the victory, the Intimidators snapped a six-game losing streak.

The single by Sowers came in the midst of a five-run inning and tied the game 4-4. Later in the inning, Kannapolis took the lead when Ramon Beltre hit a two-run double.

Hagerstown went up 4-0 early behind a two-run single by Juan Pascal in the second inning. Kannapolis answered in the fourth inning when Alex Destino scored on a wild pitch.

Starter Kade McClure (1-0) got the win while Ryan Tapani (1-1) took the loss in relief in the South Atlantic League game.

For the Suns, Jacob Rhinesmith tripled and singled, scoring two runs.