Warmoth’s single leads Dunedin to 6-4 win over Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Logan Warmoth hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the Dunedin Blue Jays to a 6-4 win over the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Saturday. The Blue Jays swept the short two-game series with the win.

The single by Warmoth, part of a three-run inning, gave the Blue Jays a 2-1 lead before Cal Stevenson hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

Lakeland answered in the bottom of the inning when Joey Morgan hit a two-run single to tie the game.

The Blue Jays took the lead for good in the fifth when Cullen Large hit an RBI double, scoring Chavez Young.

Lakeland saw its comeback attempt come up short after Chad Sedio hit an RBI double, bringing home Kody Clemens in the fifth inning to cut the Dunedin lead to 6-4.

Graham Spraker (1-0) got the win in relief while Dane Myers (1-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Stranding 12 men on base, the Flying Tigers did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss. Sedio homered and doubled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Flying Tigers. Morgan singled three times, driving home two runs.