Mississippi Valley hires former NBA player Lindsey Hunter

Mississippi Valley State has hired former NBA player and coach Lindsey Hunter as basketball coach.

The school announced Hunter's hiring on its athletics website Saturday.

Hunter is a Mississippi native and was a star at Jackson State before a 17-year NBA career with the Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls.

Hunter takes over for Andre Payne, whose contract wasn't renewed after five seasons. The Delta Devils had a 6-26 record last season, including a 4-14 mark in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Hunter has been an assistant coach in both the NBA and at the college level. He also interim head coach for the Phoenix Suns for part of the 2012-13 season.