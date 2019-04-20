Brujan leads Charlotte over Fort Myers 7-2

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Vidal Brujan singled twice as the Charlotte Stone Crabs defeated the Fort Myers Miracle 7-2 on Saturday.

Charlotte took the lead in the first when Tyler Frank scored on a single and Zach Rutherford scored when a runner was thrown out and Jim Haley hit an RBI single.

Charlotte right-hander Tommy Romero (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on eight hits over five innings. Opposing starter Charlie Barnes (1-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing seven runs and seven hits over 1 2/3 innings.

Travis Blankenhorn doubled and singled for the Miracle.