Mayer leads Clearwater over Tampa 2-1

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Danny Mayer tripled and doubled as the Clearwater Threshers topped the Tampa Tarpons 2-1 on Saturday.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, Clearwater added to its lead when Edgar Cabral hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Mayer.

The Tarpons cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Dermis Garcia hit a solo home run.

Clearwater starter Andrew Brown (1-2) picked up the win after scattering five hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Rony Garcia (0-1) took the tough loss in the Florida State League game after giving up two runs and five hits over five innings.