Judge hurts oblique as Yankees beat Royals 9-2

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Heath Fillmyer during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 20, 2019, in New York. AP Photo

All-Star slugger Aaron Judge hurt his left oblique while taking a swing and was expected to head to the injured list as the already banged-up New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals 9-2 Saturday.

Judge homered early, but hurt himself in the sixth inning while hitting a single. He was taken to a hospital for an MRI and further tests.

Judge winced after taking a swing in the sixth and gingerly made his way to first base. He left the game after being checked by a trainer.

The Yankees, who began the game with 12 players on the injured list, hit four home runs. Judge connected in the first, Clint Frazier had a solo drive in the second and Mike Tauchman and DJ LeMahieu homered on consecutive pitches in the fourth.

Judge and Frazier hit their fifth homers of the season in the opening two innings off Heath Fillmyer (0-1).

Masahiro Tanaka (2-1) pitched seven innings of one-run ball.

Chris Owings homered in the ninth for Kansas City.

BREWERS 5, DODGERS 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich hit two home runs, pushing his major league-leading total to 13, and Chase Anderson pitched five strong innings in a spot start in Milwaukee's win over Los Angeles.

Ryan Braun added a three-run homer for the Brewers, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

The Brewers, who ended the Dodgers' six-game winning streak, got on the board in the third when Yelich hit a solo homer with two out off Hyun-Jin Ryu (2-1). With that homer, Yelich broke the franchise record for home runs in March and April, set by Eric Thames in 2017. His second came in the sixth inning, and his 13 homers in the first month of the season matched the franchise record for homers in a month, set by Prince Fielder in May 2007.

Anderson (2-0) allowed a single to open the game and then retired 15 of the next 17 batters before being lifted for a pinch hitter. He walked two batters and struck out five.

Alex Claudio, Junior Guerra and Matt Albers combined to pitch four innings of one-hit relief.

INDIANS 8, BRAVES 4, GAME 1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Corey Kluber bounced back from one of his worst outings in recent years by working seven innings and Carlos Santana celebrated his U.S. citizenship with three hits, as Cleveland topped Atlanta in the opener of a doubleheader and stretched its winning streak to four games.

Kluber (2-2) shook off a rough first inning and allowed four runs and five hits. He didn't get out of the third inning in his previous start.

Max Moroff homered and had two RBIs for Cleveland. Greg Allen hit a run-scoring double off starter Julio Teheran (2-2) and the Indians scored six runs in the fifth — all with two outs.

Brian McCann and Matt Joyce hit back-to-back homers off Kluber in the seventh. The Braves, who have lost four in a row, had just six hits.

DIAMONDBACKS 6, CUBS 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Zack Greinke pitched three-hit ball over six innings and was backed by three home runs as Arizona won for the fifth time in six games.

Greinke (3-1) won for the third time in four starts.

Taylor Clarke worked the final three innings for a save in his major league debut, allowing one hit and preserving Arizona's first shutout since last Sept. 19.

Eduardo Escobar and David Peralta hit back-to-back solo homers against Yu Darvish (1-3) in the first. John Ryan Murphy capped a three-run sixth with a two-run homer.

Christian Walker had a career-high four hits.

Darvish allowed three runs and five hits in five innings.

RED SOX 6, RAYS 5

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Andrew Benintendi hit a grand slam and a tiebreaking ninth-inning sacrifice fly and catcher Christian Vázquez picked off Tommy Pham for the final out as Boston won a series for the first time this season.

Boston had lost four of its first six series and split the other two during a 6-13 start, its worst since 1996.

Rick Porcello gave up two runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings, Matt Barnes (2-0) won after allowing Yandy Diaz's tying home run leading off the eighth, and Ryan Brasier got his fifth save in six

Boston went ahead in the ninth against José Alvarado (0-1) after Jackie Bradley Jr. singled leading off. Michael Chivas doubled, and Benintendi followed with his go-ahead fly.

Tampa Bay had won its first six series of the season. The Red Sox won consecutive games for just the second time this year.

MARLINS 9, NATIONALS 3

MIAMI (AP) — Curtis Granderson homered and Miami busted out at the plate after changing hitting coaches, roughing up ace Max Scherzer in beating Washington to win a series for the first time this season.

Brian Anderson doubled twice and the Marlins finished with 11 hits in their first game under new batting coach Jeff Livesey.

Nationals slugger Anthony Rendon had his 17-game hitting streak halted when he left after being hit by a pitch on the left elbow in the third inning.

Miguel Rojas and Starlin Castro each had two hits for the Marlins.

Scherzer (1-3) struck out nine and allowed 11 hits and six earned runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Jose Urena (1-3) allowed three runs and eight hits in six innings with four strikeouts and one walk. Three relievers combined to strike out seven over the final three innings for Miami.

CARDINALS 10, METS 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Miles Mikolas tossed eight stellar innings and drove in two runs, leading St. Louis over New York/

Jose Martinez had three hits and three RBIs and Paul Goldschmidt hit his eighth home run for St. Louis.

Mikolas (2-1) became the first St. Louis pitcher to record an out in the seventh inning this season. He allowed two runs and four hits.

Chris Flexen (0-1) surrendered six runs and on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Goldschmidt hit a 464 foot solo home run off Paul Sewald in the eighth inning.

Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter left the game after the sixth inning with a bruised left knee. He appeared to foul a ball off himself, but stayed in and drew a walk, then scored a run and exited.

TWINS 6, ORIOLES 5, GAME 1

TWINS 16, ORIOLES 7, GAME 2

BALTIMORE (AP) — Eddie Rosario homered twice for a second straight game, Byron Buxton hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the sixth inning and Minnesota beat Baltimore in the opener of a doubleheader.

Rosario also doubled and made a leaping catch at the wall to take away an extra-base hit from Chris Davis. Willians Astudillo went deep for the Twins.

Dwight Smith Jr., Renato Núñez and Pedro Severino homered for the Orioles in the makeup of a game postponed by rain on Friday.

Minnesota took a 6-3 lead with a three-run sixth against Jimmy Yacabonis (1-1).

Taylor Rogers struck out the side in the ninth for his second save.

José Berríos (3-1) gave up all three Baltimore home runs but made it through six innings, allowing four runs, eight hits and three walks.

In the second game, the Twins routed Baltimore with eight homers, matching their single-game mark set on Aug. 29, 1963, against Washington.

Former Oriole Jonathan Schoop, Nelson Cruz and Mitch Garver each had two homers.

Cruz and C.J. Cron connected in the first inning off Alex Cobb (0-1).

Martin Pérez (2-0) gave up four runs in six innings for the Twins, who have won eight straight over Baltimore since falling on opening day last season.

BLUE JAYS 10, ATHLETICS 1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Rowdy Tellez and Brandon Drury hit back-to-back homers in a five-run fourth inning and Justin Smoak also homered as Toronto won for the fifth time in six games on its road trip.

Toronto pitcher Matt Shoemaker injured his left knee in a rundown chase in the third inning.

Toronto's training staff was summoned again after just seven pitches by Shoemaker's replacement, Sam Gaviglio. Gaviglio (2-0) was checked out and remained in the game, throwing four scoreless innings to win.

Tellez homered off A's starter Mike Fiers (2-2) after Smoak and Teoscar Hernandez opened the fourth with consecutive singles. Two pitches later, Drury connected.

Tellez and Drury teamed up again in the fifth with back-to-back doubles that made it 7-0. Smoak hit a two-run homer off Ryan Buchter in the sixth.

PIRATES 3, GIANTS 1, 5 INNINGS

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cole Tucker hit a two-run homer in his major league debut and Pittsburgh beat San Francisco in a game shortened to five innings because of rain.

Tucker, a first-round pick in the 2014 draft, sent a pitch from Derek Holland (1-3) a projected 431 feet into the bushes beyond the center field wall with two outs in the fifth inning to put the Pirates in front.

Jung Ho Kang hit his third home run for Pittsburgh, which has won a season-high five straight. Bryan Reynolds, called up from Triple-A Indianapolis, added a single in his first big league game. Jameson Taillon (1-2) allowed one run and four hits with a walk and three strikeouts to earn his first victory in five starts this season.

Steven Duggar had an RBI single for the Giants, who have lost four straight and five of six.

The game was called after a delay of 3 hours, 8 minutes.

RANGERS 9, ASTROS 4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Joey Gallo hit another long home run, Asdrúbal Cabrera accounted for five runs and Texas beat Houston.

Gerrit Cole (1-3) needed 43 pitches to get through a five-run first inning and didn't get the first out until a called third strike against Gallo with the bases loaded on his 32nd pitch. The right-hander struck out eight, but allowed nine runs over 4 1/3 innings.

Cabrera had three RBIs with a two-run single in the first and a run-scoring single in the fifth. He also scored twice.

Shawn Kelly (3-0) worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of Adrian Sampson, who allowed hits to the first four batters in the fifth.

Max Stassi and George Springer homered for the Astros, who lost for the second time in 13 games.