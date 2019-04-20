Mayfield’s double leads Round Rock to 11-6 win over Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Jack Mayfield hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Round Rock Express to an 11-6 win over the Memphis Redbirds in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The double by Mayfield came in the midst of a nine-run inning and gave the Express an 8-6 lead. Later in the inning, Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker hit back-to-back two-run and solo home runs.

Kent Emanuel (1-0) got the win in relief while John Fasola (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Redbirds, Rangel Ravelo doubled and singled twice, driving home three runs.