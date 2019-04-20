Seise’s triple leads Hickory over Columbia in 8 innings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Chris Seise hit an RBI triple in the top of the eighth inning to lead the Hickory Crawdads to a 3-2 win over the Columbia Fireflies in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Jonathan Ornelas scored the go-ahead run on the triple after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The Fireflies tied the game 2-2 in the seventh when Anthony Dirocie hit an RBI single, driving in Bradley Marquez.

Reliever Grant Anderson (1-1) went 1 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out two to pick up the win. Willy Taveras (2-1) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out two and walked two.

Samuel Huff was a triple short of the cycle in the win.