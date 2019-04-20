Colorado takes 5-game win streak into matchup with Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies (11-8, second in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (8-12, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (1-0, 7.45 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (1-0, 1.35 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 4 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado enters the game as winners of their last five games.

The Rockies are 2-5 on their home turf. The Colorado offense has compiled a .215 batting average as a team this season, Trevor Story leads the team with a mark of .256.

The Phillies are 3-4 on the road. Philadelphia has a team on-base percentage of .339, good for second in the National League. Rhys Hoskins leads the lineup with a mark of .412. The Rockies won the last meeting 4-3. Chad Bettis notched his first victory and Charlie Blackmon went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Colorado. Juan Nicasio registered his first loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Dahl leads the Rockies with eight extra base hits and is batting .349. Ian Desmond is 9-for-37 with five doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Jean Segura leads the Phillies with 22 hits and is batting .328. J.T. Realmuto has 12 hits and is batting .308 over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .214 batting average, 2.99 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Phillies: 4-6, .249 batting average, 4.93 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Rockies Injuries: Chris Rusin: 10-day IL (back), Jake McGee: 10-day IL (knee), Tyler Anderson: 10-day IL (knee), Noel Cuevas: 10-day IL (quad), Daniel Murphy: 10-day IL (finger), Chris Iannetta: 10-day IL (lat).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 10-day IL (elbow), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Andrew McCutchen: day-to-day (left knee), Odubel Herrera: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jean Segura: day-to-day (hamstring), Scott Kingery: day-to-day (hamstring).