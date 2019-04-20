Guerra leads Quintana Roo to 5-3 win over Monterrey

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Yosmany Guerra had two hits and scored two runs as the Tigres de Quintana Roo defeated the Sultanes de Monterrey 5-3 on Friday. With the victory, the Tigres snapped a seven-game losing streak.

With the game tied 1-1 in the fourth, Quintana Roo went out in front when Bryant Aragon hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Ruben Sosa.

After Quintana Roo added a run in the sixth on a double by Frank Diaz, the Sultanes cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Victor Mendoza hit a two-run home run.

Quintana Roo southpaw Jorge Castillo (2-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on just four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jin-Woo Kim (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up five runs and 10 hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Mendoza homered and doubled, driving in two runs for the Sultanes.