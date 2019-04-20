Urrutia has 3 RBI, leads Tijuana to 13-5 win over Aguascalientes

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Henry Urrutia, Dariel Alvarez and Luis Alfonso Cruz each drove home three runs, as the Toros de Tijuana beat the Rieleros de Aguascalientes 13-5 on Friday.

Urrutia homered, doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs while also driving in three.

Aguascalientes took a 3-2 lead in the third after Richy Pedroza scored on an error and Jose Vargas hit a two-run double.

Tijuana answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring three runs to take the lead for good. Urrutia hit a two-run home run and Isaac Rodriguez Salazar hit a solo home run en route to the two-run lead.

The Toros later added six runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to punctuate the blowout.

Tijuana starter Carlos Hernandez (2-0) picked up the win despite allowing five runs over five innings. Opposing starter Hector Ambriz (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and nine hits over four innings.

Tijuana improved to 3-1 against Aguascalientes this season.