Gerber’s single leads Sacramento to 11-5 win over Salt Lake

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Mike Gerber hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, leading the Sacramento River Cats to an 11-5 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Friday.

The single by Gerber came in the midst of a three-run inning and gave the River Cats a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Breyvic Valera scored on a wild pitch.

The River Cats later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Mac Williamson homered and singled, driving home four runs for Sacramento.

Sam Moll (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Salt Lake starter Alex Klonowski (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Bees, Ty Kelly reached base four times.

Sacramento improved to 3-1 against Salt Lake this season.