Landon, Estevez lead Tulsa to 7-5 win over Arkansas

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Logan Landon hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, and Omar Estevez homered and had three hits as the Tulsa Drillers defeated the Arkansas Travelers 7-5 on Friday.

The home run by Landon scored Jared Walker to give the Drillers a 6-4 lead.

The Drillers tacked on another run in the seventh when Keibert Ruiz hit an RBI single, driving in Estevez.

Arkansas saw its comeback attempt come up short after Donnie Walton hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the Tulsa lead to 7-5.

Adam McCreery (1-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Arkansas starter Darren McCaughan (0-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.

For the Travelers, Walton homered and singled twice, also stealing a base. Aaron Knapp homered and singled twice, driving home three runs.

Despite the loss, Arkansas is 6-3 against Tulsa this season.