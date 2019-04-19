Haase’s walk leads Columbus over Toledo in 10 innings

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Eric Haase drew a bases-loaded walk in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Columbus Clippers to an 11-10 win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Friday.

Mike Papi scored the go-ahead run on the walk after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Cameron Maybin.

After Toledo's Danny Woodrow hit an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth, Columbus tied the game 10-10 in the next half-inning when Mark Mathias hit a three-run double.

Reliever Josh D. Smith (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out four over two scoreless innings. Eduardo Paredes (1-1) went one inning, allowing one run and one hit in the International League game. He also struck out two and walked two.

Mathias doubled twice, driving home six runs in the win.

Columbus took advantage of some erratic Toledo pitching, drawing a season-high 10 walks in its victory.