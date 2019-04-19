Castillo, Garcia lift Tampa over Clearwater 8-4

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Diego Castillo and Dermis Garcia each homered and drove in two runs as the Tampa Tarpons topped the Clearwater Threshers 8-4 on Friday.

Tampa took the lead in the first when Matt Pita scored on a fielder's choice and Garcia hit a two-run home run.

Trailing 7-1, the Threshers cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Madison Stokes hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run triple by Jake Scheiner.

The Tarpons tacked on another run in the ninth when Castillo scored on a wild pitch.

Tampa starter Miguel Yajure (1-2) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Kyle Young (0-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and nine hits over five innings.

For the Threshers, Jhailyn Ortiz homered and singled, scoring two runs. Matt Vierling doubled and singled twice.