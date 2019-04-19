Galaviz, Osuna lift Tabasco over Mexico 7-3

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Gilberto Galaviz homered and doubled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple as the Olmecas de Tabasco defeated the Diablos Rojos del Mexico 7-3 on Friday.

Ramon Osuna homered and singled with two runs for Tabasco.

Down 1-0 in the second, Mexico tied the game when Japhet Amador hit a solo home run.

The Olmecas took the lead with four runs in the fifth inning, including a double by Miguel Torrero that scored Galaviz.

The Olmecas extended their lead in the ninth when Galaviz hit a two-run home run.

Tabasco right-hander Adrian Garza (1-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just five hits over five innings. Opposing starter David Reyes (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up five runs and five hits over eight innings.