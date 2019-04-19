Hernandez, Hampton carry West Michigan to 12-3 win over Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- Reece Hampton tripled and singled twice, and Wilkel Hernandez allowed just four hits over 5 1/3 innings as the West Michigan Whitecaps beat the Fort Wayne TinCaps 12-3 in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday. With the victory, the Whitecaps snapped a five-game losing streak.

Hernandez (2-1) allowed two runs while striking out four and walking two to get the win.

West Michigan had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring four runs in both the first and seventh innings.

In the first, Parker Meadows hit a two-run single, while Meadows hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Joey Cantillo (0-1) allowed four runs and got two outs in the Midwest League game.