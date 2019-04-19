Lake’s homer leads Tijuana to 9-1 win over Quintana Roo

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Junior Lake hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Toros de Tijuana to a 9-1 win over the Tigres de Quintana Roo on Thursday. With the victory, the Toros swept the three-game series.

The home run by Lake scored Isaac Rodriguez Salazar and Maxwell Leon to give the Toros a 3-0 lead.

Tijuana later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run fifth, when Lake hit an RBI single to help put the game away.

Miguel Pena (1-1) got the win in relief while Quintana Roo starter Carlos Frias (0-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.