Berti, Snyder lead New Orleans to 8-5 win over Iowa

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Jon Berti hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and Matt Snyder had three hits and two RBI as the New Orleans Baby Cakes defeated the Iowa Cubs 8-5 on Thursday.

The home run by Berti, part of a four-run inning, gave the Baby Cakes a 3-1 lead before Bryan Holaday hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

Following the big inning, the Cubs cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Dixon Machado hit a three-run home run.

The Baby Cakes extended their lead in the seventh when Peter O'Brien and Deven Marrero scored on a single, and Harold Ramirez scored on a wild pitch.

New Orleans right-hander Hector Noesi (2-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on just four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Matt Swarmer (1-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up five runs and nine hits over six innings.