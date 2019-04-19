Carbonell’s homer leads Tabasco to 13-2 win over Leon

LEON, Mexico (AP) -- Daniel Carbonell hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Olmecas de Tabasco to a 13-2 win over the Bravos de Leon on Thursday.

The home run by Carbonell scored Elmer Reyes and Ronnier Mustelier to give the Olmecas a 3-0 lead.

Leon answered in the bottom of the frame when Carlos Rivero hit an RBI double, bringing home Cedric Hunter to cut the deficit to two.

Tabasco later scored in six additional innings, including a four-run third, when Ramon Osuna hit an RBI double and Eury Perez hit an RBI single to help punctuate the blowout.

Mario Jimenez (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Leon starter Bryan Evans (0-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Tabasco had a pair of season bests in its victory, drawing seven walks and hitting seven doubles.

Marco Jaime tripled and singled for the Bravos. Rivero doubled and singled twice.