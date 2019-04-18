Rasquin hits walk-off single, Columbia beats Hickory 4-3

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Walter Rasquin hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Columbia Fireflies beat the Hickory Crawdads 4-3 on Thursday.

Anthony Dirocie scored the game-winning run after he hit a single with two outs, advanced to second on a single by Bradley Marquez and then went to third on a single by Marquez.

Earlier in the inning, Marquez singled, scoring Chandler Avant to tie the game 3-3.

In the bottom of the first, Columbia grabbed the lead on a passed ball and a sacrifice fly that scored Ronny Mauricio and Rasquin. Hickory answered in the next half-inning when Pedro Gonzalez hit a two-run double and then scored on a double by Jose Almonte.

Jose Moreno (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Scott Engler (1-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Sherten Apostel singled three times for the Crawdads.