Rogers leads Oaxaca to 1-0 win over Saltillo

OAXACA, Mexico (AP) -- Esmil Rogers allowed just four hits over seven innings, leading the Guerreros de Oaxaca over the Saraperos de Saltillo in a 1-0 win on Thursday.

Rogers (2-1) struck out four and walked three to get the win.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the seventh inning. After leading off the inning with a double, Samar Leyva advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Julian Ornelas.

Felipe Arredondo (0-1) allowed one run and got one out in the Mexican League game.

For the Saraperos, Juan Perez singled twice, also stealing a base. Saltillo was held scoreless for the first time this season, while the Oaxaca staff also registered its first shutout of the year.