Hernandez’s sacrifice fly leads Down East over Salem in 11 innings

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Yonny Hernandez hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 11th inning to lead the Down East Wood Ducks to a 5-4 win over the Salem Red Sox on Wednesday. With the victory, the Wood Ducks swept the three-game series.

Ryan Dorow scored the go-ahead run on the sacrifice fly after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Melvin Novoa.

The Wood Ducks scored one run in the 10th before Salem answered in the bottom of the inning when Garrett Benge scored on a wild pitch to tie the game 4-4.

Reliever Demarcus Evans (1-0) went two innings, allowing two runs and two hits to pick up the win. He also struck out three and walked one. Hunter Smith (0-1) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and one hit in the Carolina League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

The Red Sox squandered some scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss.