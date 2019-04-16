Gonzalez, Rivera lead Lynchburg to 9-3 win over Potomac

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- Oscar Gonzalez hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, and Mike Rivera doubled and singled twice as the Lynchburg Hillcats beat the Potomac Nationals 9-3 on Tuesday.

The home run by Gonzalez, part of a four-run inning, gave the Hillcats a 7-3 lead before Trenton Brooks scored on an error later in the inning.

Lynchburg starter Jean Carlos Mejia (2-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Kyle Johnston (0-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and eight hits over three innings.

Lynchburg hit a season-high six doubles in its victory.