Spanberger’s single leads New Hampshire to 4-1 win over Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Chad Spanberger hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to a 4-1 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Tuesday.

Joshua Palacios scored on the play to give the Fisher Cats a 1-0 lead after he reached base on a walk and advanced to third following singles by Alberto Mineo and Spanberger.

After New Hampshire added three runs, the Rumble Ponies cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Andres Gimenez hit an RBI single, driving in Sam Haggerty.

New Hampshire starter Hector Perez (1-1) picked up the win after allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Anthony Kay (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing four runs and five hits over 4 2/3 innings.

In the losing effort, the Rumble Ponies recorded a season-high nine base hits. For the Rumble Ponies, Haggerty doubled and singled, also stealing a base.