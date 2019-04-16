Sports

Hannah, Beck and Armenteros lead Stockton in win

The Associated Press

San Jose, California

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Jameson Hannah had four hits, while Austin Beck and Lazaro Armenteros recorded three apiece as the Stockton Ports defeated the San Jose Giants 6-1 on Monday.

Hannah singled four times, scoring two runs. Beck doubled twice and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.

Stockton got on the board first in the third inning when Armenteros hit an RBI single and Alfonso Rivas hit an RBI double.

After Stockton added two runs, the Giants cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Heliot Ramos hit a solo home run.

Mitchell Jordan (1-1) got the win in relief while San Jose starter John Gavin (0-1) took the loss in the California League game.

Despite the loss, San Jose is 3-1 against Stockton this season.

