Valenzuela hits grand slam, leads Mississippi over Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- Luis Valenzuela hit a grand slam in the fourth inning, leading the Mississippi Braves to a 13-4 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts on Monday.

The grand slam by Valenzuela capped a five-run inning and gave the Braves a 5-0 lead after Alejandro Salazar hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Braves later added runs in four additional innings to put the game out of reach.

Michael Mader (1-2) got the win in relief while Chattanooga starter Jordan Johnson (0-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.