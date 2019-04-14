Sports

Hinojosa hits grand slam, leads Laguna over Monclova

The Associated Press

Laguna, Mexico

LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- Daniel Hinojosa hit a grand slam in the first inning, leading the Algodoneros Union Laguna to an 11-6 win over the Acereros del Norte on Sunday.

The grand slam by Hinojosa came in the midst of a 10-run inning and gave the Algodoneros an 8-0 lead. Later in the inning, Niuman Romero and Viosergy Rosa hit RBI singles.

Romero tripled and singled, driving home three runs for Laguna. Ciro Norzagaray singled three times.

Laguna right-hander Saul Castellanos (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jason Gurka (1-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up seven runs and six hits while not recording an out.

For the Acereros, Bruce Maxwell homered and doubled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple. Juan Carlos Perez doubled and singled twice.

Giants muster only 1 hit in shutout loss to Rockies

