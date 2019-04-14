Sports

Blue Jays’ Pannone strikes out side on 9 pitches vs Rays

The Associated Press

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Thomas Pannone (45) delivers his ninth strike to home plate during fifth inning MLB baseball action against the Tampa Bay Rays in Toronto on Sunday, April 14, 2019.
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Thomas Pannone (45) delivers his ninth strike to home plate during fifth inning MLB baseball action against the Tampa Bay Rays in Toronto on Sunday, April 14, 2019. The Canadian Press via AP Frank Gunn
TORONTO

The Tampa Bay Rays simply couldn't touch Toronto reliever Thomas Pannone.

Pannone became the 89th different pitcher in major league history to strike out the side on nine pitches, setting down the Rays in the fifth inning Sunday.

The 24-year-old lefty fanned a swinging Avisail Garcia, then caught Brandon Lowe and Daniel Robertson looking at strike three.

Pannone became the third Toronto pitcher to accomplish the feat, joining Roger Clemens (1997) and Steve Delabar (2013).

Pannone wound up pitching three innings and struck out four without allowing a runner in Toronto's 8-4 loss.

