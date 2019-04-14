Sports

LSU reinstates Wade after meeting over recruiting questions

The Associated Press

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, LSU coach Will Wade watches from the sideline during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn. LSU officials say their first meeting with suspended coach Wade has taken place but that there is not yet a resolution regarding Wade’s long-term status. A written statement from the university says “it is unlikely LSU makes any decisions today regarding Coach Wade.”
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, LSU coach Will Wade watches from the sideline during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn. LSU officials say their first meeting with suspended coach Wade has taken place but that there is not yet a resolution regarding Wade's long-term status. A written statement from the university says "it is unlikely LSU makes any decisions today regarding Coach Wade." Mark Humphrey, File AP Photo
BATON ROUGE, La.

LSU athletic director Joe Alleva says the university is reinstating recently suspended basketball coach Will Wade

Alleva says that during a meeting Friday with LSU and NCAA officials, Wade "answered all questions and denied any wrongdoing in connection with recently reported allegations of irregularities in college basketball recruiting."

Alleva says "Wade's explanations and clarifications offered during the meeting, absent actual evidence of misconduct, satisfy his contractual obligation to LSU."

LSU was having one of the better seasons in program history under the 36-year-old Wade when he was suspended indefinitely. His punishment came on the heels of a Yahoo report about leaked excerpts of an FBI wiretap that captured Wade speaking with a person convicted funneling illegal payments to the families of college basketball recruits.

It was not clear from the leaked transcripts whether Wade in fact violated NCAA rules or if Smart knew about the offer.

