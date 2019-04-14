Sports
Mundell’s homer leads Albuquerque to 17-9 win over Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Brian Mundell hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning, leading the Albuquerque Isotopes to a 17-9 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Sunday.
The home run by Mundell started the scoring in a 10-run inning and gave the Isotopes a 10-8 lead. Later in the inning, Albuquerque scored on three more plays, including a three-run home run by Noel Cuevas.
Jairo Diaz (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Tayler Scott (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.
Albuquerque took advantage of some erratic Tacoma pitching, drawing a season-high 11 walks in its victory.
Several Rainiers chipped in at the plate, as five players had at least two hits. Austin Nola doubled and singled, driving in two runs.
