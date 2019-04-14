Sports

Mundell’s homer leads Albuquerque to 17-9 win over Tacoma

The Associated Press

Tacoma, Washington

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Brian Mundell hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning, leading the Albuquerque Isotopes to a 17-9 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Sunday.

The home run by Mundell started the scoring in a 10-run inning and gave the Isotopes a 10-8 lead. Later in the inning, Albuquerque scored on three more plays, including a three-run home run by Noel Cuevas.

Jairo Diaz (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Tayler Scott (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Albuquerque took advantage of some erratic Tacoma pitching, drawing a season-high 11 walks in its victory.

Several Rainiers chipped in at the plate, as five players had at least two hits. Austin Nola doubled and singled, driving in two runs.

  Comments  

Read Next

Miami Marlins drop series finale to Phillies in extras. Here’s how it unfolded.

Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins drop series finale to Phillies in extras. Here’s how it unfolded.

The Miami Marlins lost to the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 in 14 innings to close the three-game series on Sunday after Jean Segura hit a go-ahead home run off Wei-Yin Chen.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE SPORTS

Baseball

Giants muster only 1 hit in shutout loss to Rockies

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service