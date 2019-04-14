Wofford promotes assistant McAuley to head coach

Wofford promoted associate head coach Jay McAuley to take over for Mike Young, the Terriers' longtime leader who left for Virginia Tech earlier this month.

The school announced McAuley's hiring Sunday.

McAuley was a Terriers assistant under Young from 2008-10 before leaving. He returned to the school two seasons ago. McAuley helped Wofford to its most successful Division I season in history. Wofford went 30-5, including 18-0 in the Southern Conference, and was ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time.

The Terriers made more history in the NCAA Tournament by defeating Seton Hall in their opening game before falling to Kentucky.

McAuley, of Marietta, Georgia, was also an assistant coach at Furman and Gardner-Webb before returning to the Terriers.