Sports

Hamilton wins 6th Chinese GP; pole winner Bottas takes 2nd

By STEPHEN WADE AP Sports Writer

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car ahead of his teammate Valtteri Bottas of Finland during the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai, Sunday, April 14, 2019.
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car ahead of his teammate Valtteri Bottas of Finland during the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai, Sunday, April 14, 2019. Andy Wong AP Photo
SHANGHAI

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes won Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix, beating teammate and pole sitter Valtteri Bottas with a quicker start from his No. 2 spot on the grid. It was his sixth victory in the Shanghai race.

Hamilton, the five-time and defending champion, led for the entire race after the quick start for his 75th career victory. It also moved him into the lead in the overall standings after only three races.

Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari was third ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc of Ferrari.

The 21-year-old Leclerc was clearly upset early in the race when his Ferrari team ordered him to let Vettel pass.

The race was billed as the 1,000th in Formula One history dating from the first race in 1950 at the Silverstone circuit in England.

  Comments  

Read Next

Orioles’ Chris Davis ends 0-for-54 skid in win over Red Sox

Nation & World

Orioles’ Chris Davis ends 0-for-54 skid in win over Red Sox

The Associated Press

Baseball Capsules.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE SPORTS

Sports

New York to face Atlanta on the road

Sports

Phillies to take on Marlins on the road

Sports

Cleveland to take on Kansas City on the road

Sports

Zimmermann, Tigers to face Berrios, Twins

Sports

Greinke expected to start as Diamondbacks host the Padres

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service