New York to face Atlanta on the road

The Associated Press

New York Mets (9-5, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (8-6, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jacob deGrom (2-1, 3.18 ERA) Braves: Julio Teheran (1-1, 6.00 ERA)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets visit the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at SunTrust Park.

The Braves went 49-27 in division play in 2018. Atlanta averaged 8.8 hits with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 29 total triples last season.

The Mets finished 40-36 against NL East Division opponents in 2018. New York pitchers had an ERA of 4.07 last year while striking out 8.9 hitters per game.

