Zimmermann, Tigers to face Berrios, Twins
Detroit Tigers (8-6, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (7-4, first in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann (0-1, 2.50 ERA) Twins: Jose Berrios (1-1, 2.18 ERA)
LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at Target Field.
The Twins went 42-34 in division games in 2018. Minnesota hit .250 as a team with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 317 total doubles last season.
The Tigers went 33-43 in division games in 2018. Detroit hit .241 as a team last season while averaging 8.2 hits per game.
