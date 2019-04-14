Zimmermann, Tigers to face Berrios, Twins

Detroit Tigers (8-6, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (7-4, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann (0-1, 2.50 ERA) Twins: Jose Berrios (1-1, 2.18 ERA)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at Target Field.

The Twins went 42-34 in division games in 2018. Minnesota hit .250 as a team with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 317 total doubles last season.

The Tigers went 33-43 in division games in 2018. Detroit hit .241 as a team last season while averaging 8.2 hits per game.