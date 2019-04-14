Sports

Phillies to take on Marlins on the road

The Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies (8-5, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (4-11, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez (0-0, 3.00 ERA) Marlins: Jose Urena (0-3, 9.22 ERA)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins square off against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday at Marlins Park.

The Marlins went 26-50 in division games in 2018. Miami hit .237 as a team last season while averaging 8.0 hits per game.

The Phillies finished 34-42 against NL East Division opponents in 2018. Philadelphia averaged 7.8 hits with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 30 total triples last year.

  Comments  

Read Next

Orioles’ Chris Davis ends 0-for-54 skid in win over Red Sox

Nation & World

Orioles’ Chris Davis ends 0-for-54 skid in win over Red Sox

The Associated Press

Baseball Capsules.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE SPORTS
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service