Sports

Payton leads Las Vegas over Fresno 6-2

The Associated Press

Las Vegas, Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Mark Payton doubled and singled twice as the Las Vegas Aviators topped the Fresno Grizzlies 6-2 on Saturday.

Las Vegas took the lead in the first when Seth Brown hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run triple by Corban Joseph.

Fresno answered in the next half-inning when Yadiel Hernandez hit a solo home run to cut the deficit to two.

The Aviators later added a run in the second and two in the fourth. In the second, Payton hit an RBI double, while Jorge Mateo hit an RBI single in the fourth.

Las Vegas right-hander Tanner Anderson (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Brady Dragmire (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and 10 hits over four innings.

