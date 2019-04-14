Sports

Altamirano, Hannah lead Stockton to 2-0 win over Modesto

The Associated Press

Modesto, California

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Jameson Hannah doubled and singled twice, and Xavier Altamirano allowed just one hit over six innings as the Stockton Ports topped the Modesto Nuts 2-0 on Saturday.

Altamirano (1-1) struck out six and walked one to pick up the win.

Both runs for Stockton came in the seventh inning when Austin Beck hit an RBI double and then scored on an out.

Scott Boches (0-1) went two innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the California League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

The Nuts were held off the scoreboard for the third time this season, while the Ports' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.

