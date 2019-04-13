Sports

Encarnacion hits walk-off homer, Delmarva beats Lakewood 7-5

The Associated Press

Salisbury, Maryland

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- JC Encarnacion hit a walk-off grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Delmarva Shorebirds defeated the Lakewood BlueClaws 7-5 on Saturday.

The grand slam by Encarnacion capped an improbable comeback for the Shorebirds, who scored seven runs in the inning for the win. Cadyn Grenier hit a two-run double and Ben Breazeale hit an RBI double earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.

Gray Fenter (1-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Robinson Martinez (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Delmarva took advantage of some erratic Lakewood pitching, drawing a season-high nine walks in its victory.

