Twine’s single leads Jacksonville to 1-0 win over Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Justin Twine hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 1-0 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Saturday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Jumbo Shrimp and a three-game winning streak for the Blue Wahoos.

Magneuris Sierra scored on the play after he hit a single with two outs, stole second and then went to third on a single by Twine.

Jordan Milbrath (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Adam Bray (0-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.

The Blue Wahoos were blanked for the first time this season, while the Jumbo Shrimp's staff also registered their first shutout of the year.