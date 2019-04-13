Sports

Twine’s single leads Jacksonville to 1-0 win over Pensacola

The Associated Press

Pensacola, Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Justin Twine hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 1-0 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Saturday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Jumbo Shrimp and a three-game winning streak for the Blue Wahoos.

Magneuris Sierra scored on the play after he hit a single with two outs, stole second and then went to third on a single by Twine.

Jordan Milbrath (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Adam Bray (0-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.

The Blue Wahoos were blanked for the first time this season, while the Jumbo Shrimp's staff also registered their first shutout of the year.

  Comments  

Read Next

The offense woke up, Dean had a career night and the Marlins snapped their losing streak

Miami Marlins

The offense woke up, Dean had a career night and the Marlins snapped their losing streak

The Miami Marlins hit three home runs, Austin Dean had four hits and 5 RBI and Caleb Smith had a quality start to lift the Marlins to a 10-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies to snap a five-game losing streak.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE SPORTS
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service