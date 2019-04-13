Torres’ single leads Birmingham to 4-2 win over Tennessee

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Ramon Torres hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the Birmingham Barons to a 4-2 win over the Tennessee Smokies on Saturday.

The single by Torres, part of a two-run inning, gave the Barons a 3-2 lead before Joel Booker hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Barons tied the game 2-2 when Luis Gonzalez hit an RBI triple, driving in Laz Rivera in the sixth.

Gonzalez tripled and singled, also stealing a base for Birmingham.

Matt Tomshaw (1-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Scott Effross (0-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.

P.J. Higgins homered and singled for the Smokies.