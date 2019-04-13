Sports

Ruud, Garin advance to US Men’s Clay Court final

The Associated Press

HOUSTON

Trying to become the first Norwegian champion in ATP World Tour history, Casper Ruud beat qualifier Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia 7-5, 6-2 on Saturday to reach the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship.

The 20-year-old Ruud will face Christian Garin of Chile. The 22-year Garin beat American Sam Querrey 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Ruud's father, Christian, won the River Oaks International exhibition tournament on these grounds in 1996. Christian Ruud was the last player from Norway to make an ATP final, at Bastad, Sweden, in 1995.

Garin also is seeking his first tour title.

