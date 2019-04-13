Longo’s single leads Akron to 10-7 win over Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Mitch Longo hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Akron RubberDucks to a 10-7 win over the Altoona Curve in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The single by Longo came in the midst of an eight-run inning and gave the RubberDucks an 8-6 lead. Later in the inning, Daniel Johnson hit a two-run single.

In the bottom of the seventh, Altoona cut into the deficit on a wild pitch that scored Bligh Madris.

Luke Eubank (1-1) got the win in relief while Tate Scioneaux (1-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Hunter Owen homered and singled twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for the Curve. Madris doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.

The RubberDucks swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 7-0. Despite the loss, Altoona is 5-2 against Akron this season.