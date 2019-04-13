Sounders beat Toronto FC 3-2 to remain unbeaten

Seattle Sounders' Will Bruin, center, is greeted by Nicolas Lodeiro, left, and Brad Smith, after Bruin scored a goal with assists from Lodiero and Smith during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Toronto FC, Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Seattle. The Sounders won 3-2. AP Photo

Will Bruin and Cristian Roldan scored two minutes apart midway through the second half and the Seattle Sounders stayed unbeaten with a 3-2 victory over Toronto FC on Saturday.

Seattle knocked Toronto from the ranks of the unbeatens in the only regular-season matchup between the MLS Cup finalists from 2016 and 2017. Bruin scored twice starting in place of injured striker Raul Ruidiaz, and Roldan's goal in the 68th minute — his first of the season — proved to be the difference.

Seattle (5-0-1) is off to its best start in franchise history and set the stage for an important upcoming stretch with two games in seven days against Los Angeles FC. Toronto (3-1-1) entered the weekend having played just four league games and was the only unbeaten remaining in the Eastern Conference.

Jozy Altidore scored twice for Toronto.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

NEW YORK CITY FC 3, MINNESOTA UNITED 3, TIE

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ismael Tajouri-Shradi had two goals and an assist to help New York City FC tie Minnesota United in the first game at Allianz Field.

Valentin Castellanos also scored for NYCFC (0-1-5), which survived an egregious own goal by goalie Sean Johnson in the 32nd minute to tie it after halftime and send a raucous crowd home a little less satisfied.

Osvaldo Alonso and Angelo Rodriguez scored for Minnesota (3-2-1).

The opener at the $250 million facility , built halfway between the downtowns of Minneapolis and St. Paul, was a brisk one with the high temperature at 40 degrees in the afternoon the day after a storm finished dumping as much as a foot of snow around the Twin Cities.

ATLANTA UNITED 2, REVOLUTION 0

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Ezequiel Barco scored in each half and defending MLS Cup champion Atlanta United won for the first time this season, beating New England.

Hector Villalba dribbled from the left channel into the penalty area and fed it back to Barco for the opening goal in the 29th minute. Barco gave Atlanta (1-2-2) a 2-0 lead in the 49th minute when he curled home a right-footed shot from just inside the left corner of the area.

DeJuan Jones had a goal for the Revs (1-5-1) that was flagged offside in the 37th minute.

D.C. UNITED 3, RAPIDS 2

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Lucas Rodriguez had a goal and an assist and D.C. United scored three times in a nine-minute span to beat Colorado and take the Eastern Conference lead..

Luciano Acosta tied it at 1 in the 35th minute with a left-footed rocket into the roof on the net.

Chris Durkin gave United (4-1-2) the lead three minutes later, finishing Rodriguez's pass from a narrow angle. It was the 19-year-old's first professional goal. Rodriguez slipped through three defenders before flicking it past Tim Howard to make it 3-1 in the 43rd minute.

Kei Kamara and Benny Feilhaber scored for the Rapids (0-5-2).

FC DALLAS 2, TIMBERS 1

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jesus Ferreira and Reto Ziegler scored and FC Dallas handed Portland its fifth straight loss.

The Timbers' Diego Chara deflected Michael Barrios' back pass toward goal, and Ferreira took advantage, slotting the loose ball under goalkeeper Jeff Attinella in the ninth minute.

Ziegler converted from the spot to give FC Dallas (4-2-1) a 2-0 lead in the 60th minute. Jorge Moreira was called for the foul, tripping Pablo Aranguiz near the goal line.

Cristhian Paredes scored on a header in the 67th minute to pull the Timbers (0-5-1) within a goal.

FC Dallas has won three of its last four.

DYNAMO 2, EARTHQUAKES 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Tomas Martinez scored his first goal of the season, Mauro Manotas had two assists and Houston beat San Jose for its fourth straight victory.

Martinez ripped a left-footer from near the spot just inside the post to make cap the scoring in the 60th minute. Alberth Elis gave Houston (4-0-1) a 1-0 lead in the 52nd. Jackson Yueill scored for San Jose (1-5-0) in the 56th. The match was delayed 73 minutes at halftime because of inclement weather.

REAL SALT LAKE 2, ORLANDO CITY 1

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Sam Johnson and Damir Kreilach scored and Real Salt Lake beat Orlando City to snap a four-game skid.

Johnson opened the scoring in the 17th minute with his first MLS goal. Johnson slipped to the ground while chasing a ball from Kreilach, but recovered his footing and sidestepped a defender to get open for the finish.

Kreilach smashed home Jefferson Savarino's cross to double the lead for Real Salt Lake (2-4-1) in the 55th minute. Nani scored on a free kick in the 81st minute for Orlando (2-3-2).

IMPACT 1, CREW 0

MONTREAL (AP) — Harry Novillo scored his first MLS goal to help Montreal beat Columbus.

Evan Bush made five saves for his third consecutive shutout for the Impact (3-2-2).

Zack Steffen made six saves for the Crew (4-2-1).